UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,020 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 26.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 7,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $514,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,896,229.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $368,819.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,772 shares of company stock worth $4,457,698. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries stock opened at $81.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 1.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.79 and a 52-week high of $81.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. UFP Industries had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UFPI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of UFP Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

