UMA Price Up 16.3% Over Last Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One UMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $31.57 or 0.00055487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UMA has a total market cap of $1.90 billion and approximately $231.62 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UMA has traded up 16.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00071433 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00021062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.07 or 0.00089762 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $380.79 or 0.00669336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00040263 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA (CRYPTO:UMA) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 102,089,750 coins and its circulating supply is 60,078,660 coins. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

