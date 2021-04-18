UMB Bank N A MO Buys 4,739 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,514 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,739 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.2% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $47,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 39,494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 301,604 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,309,000 after buying an additional 89,349 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 63,288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $22,308,000 after buying an additional 5,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $435.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.79.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total transaction of $252,164.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ COST opened at $370.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $361.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $293.84 and a 12-month high of $393.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $164.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

