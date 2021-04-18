UMB Bank N A MO Has $14.92 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 22,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,571,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 28,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $261.41 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $156.87 and a 52-week high of $261.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.65.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

