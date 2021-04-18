UMB Bank N A MO Purchases 14,001 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 845,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,001 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of UMB Bank N A MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $91,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $110.77 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $54.70 and a one year high of $115.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

