UMB Bank N A MO Raises Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,832 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $29,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Cowen upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stephens upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $233.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $167.85 and a twelve month high of $232.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 65.82%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

