UMB Bank N A MO Sells 6,715 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UMB Bank N A MO lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 6,715 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for about 0.8% of UMB Bank N A MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Facebook were worth $34,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Facebook by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,120,128 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $918,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,439 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 7,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its holdings in Facebook by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 14,921 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

FB stock opened at $306.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $283.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.88. The company has a market capitalization of $871.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.34 and a 1-year high of $315.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.33, for a total transaction of $11,963,017.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,460,881 shares of company stock valued at $407,570,508. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.78.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

