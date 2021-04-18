UMB Bank N A MO Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,812 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in Broadcom by 9.2% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Broadcom by 8.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 25.1% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $478.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.40. The stock has a market cap of $195.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $246.80 and a 1 year high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $469.15.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.62, for a total transaction of $246,248.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total value of $8,053,570.47. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,260,036. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.