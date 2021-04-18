UMB Bank N A MO Trims Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

UMB Bank N A MO cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,356 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $25,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brookmont Capital Management increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 17,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 18,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.5% during the first quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 17.2% during the first quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.8% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,152,000 after buying an additional 22,860 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $144.16 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

