United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Sets New 52-Week High at $205.52

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $205.52 and last traded at $203.73, with a volume of 403191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $201.67.

UTHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.13.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.99. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $535,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,277,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $58,944,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Therapeutics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,218,000 after buying an additional 7,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.