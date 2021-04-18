UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by HGK Asset Management Inc.

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 18.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.7% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.77.

Shares of UNH traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,532,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,384,117. The company has a market cap of $369.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $273.25 and a fifty-two week high of $392.36.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares in the company, valued at $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,619 shares of company stock worth $3,292,774 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

