UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) PT Raised to $440.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $375.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.53% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for UnitedHealth Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.51 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $18.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $5.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $21.11 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UNH. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $380.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $409.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $420.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.77.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $391.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. UnitedHealth Group has a twelve month low of $273.25 and a twelve month high of $392.36. The company has a market capitalization of $369.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $360.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.73.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.32, for a total transaction of $1,413,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,394,673.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.80, for a total value of $1,679,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 153,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,697,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,619 shares of company stock valued at $3,292,774. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 120 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

