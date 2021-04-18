Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Short Interest Update

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, an increase of 32.7% from the March 15th total of 8,140,000 shares. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

In related news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.52, for a total value of $689,640.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,597,960.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 654,393 shares of company stock valued at $70,832,824.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,870,777,000. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $307,805,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Unity Software by 313.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,504,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897,754 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,813,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,924,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:U traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.74. 1,976,446 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,437,680. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.52. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $220.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.87 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on U. Bank of America cut shares of Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.30.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

