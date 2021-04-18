Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Down 25.0% in March

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,940,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the March 15th total of 3,920,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. 542,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,042,231. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.01, a PEG ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.90. Univar Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

In other Univar Solutions news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,668,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,680 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,085,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,982 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,876,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Univar Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

