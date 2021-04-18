Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 148,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 67,512 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.08% of Universal Electronics worth $7,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UEIC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Electronics during the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Universal Electronics by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 324,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,000,000 after purchasing an additional 135,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Satjiv S. Chahil sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward K. Zinser sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.37, for a total value of $218,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,250 shares of company stock worth $867,188 in the last quarter. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UEIC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Universal Electronics from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ UEIC opened at $56.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $780.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.09. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.61 million. Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 5.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Electronics Company Profile

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video accessories, and intelligent wireless security and smart home products for consumer electronics, subscription broadcasting, security, home automation, hospitality, and climate control markets.

