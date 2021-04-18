Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Hits New 52-Week High at $144.70

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $144.70 and last traded at $144.21, with a volume of 12792 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 623 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

