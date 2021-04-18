UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 298 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $392.54. 15,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,842. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $417.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $357.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.