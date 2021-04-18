UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Has $4.43 Million Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,209 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 12,330 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,666,046 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $97,323,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 28.3% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,362 shares of company stock valued at $40,797,273. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $75.82. The stock had a trading volume of 58,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,854,695. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $77.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.