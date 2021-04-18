UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after buying an additional 960,505 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,026,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,304,000 after buying an additional 603,625 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,115,000 after buying an additional 92,098 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,711,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,117,000 after purchasing an additional 61,818 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,698,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,575,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $217.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,468,638. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $135.87 and a 52 week high of $216.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $206.44 and a 200 day moving average of $193.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

