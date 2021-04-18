UREEQA Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.03 Million (URQA)

UREEQA (CURRENCY:URQA) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. UREEQA has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UREEQA has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.37 or 0.00006109 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00065765 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.93 or 0.00275407 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $392.28 or 0.00711097 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00025563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,208.29 or 1.00077892 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $464.32 or 0.00841697 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About UREEQA

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,137,500 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.

Buying and Selling UREEQA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UREEQA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UREEQA using one of the exchanges listed above.

