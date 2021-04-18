Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Shares Gap Up to $17.49

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.49, but opened at $18.08. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $18.09, with a volume of 3,994 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UBA. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $726.24 million, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.98.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $177,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

