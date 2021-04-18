USDJ Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last week, USDJ has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and $32.49 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDJ coin can now be bought for approximately $1.08 or 0.00001941 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00066057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.74 or 0.00273498 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004301 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $396.47 or 0.00714596 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,396.67 or 0.99847602 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $471.03 or 0.00848986 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

USDJ Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST. The official website for USDJ is just.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

