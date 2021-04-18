USDX [Lighthouse] Price Down 56% This Week (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 61.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 18th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market cap of $3.44 million and approximately $185.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 56% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00014315 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001247 BTC.

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.

Dollars (USDX) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000272 BTC.

dForce USDx (USDX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001799 BTC.

About USDX [Lighthouse]

USDX [Lighthouse] is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

