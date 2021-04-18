Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 153 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

BHP opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $36.54 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $2.02 per share. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

