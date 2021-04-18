Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $69,000 Holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 635 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cree were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $294,455,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $72,793,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cree by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 828,228 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $87,709,000 after purchasing an additional 482,845 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cree by 160.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 631,936 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $66,922,000 after purchasing an additional 389,532 shares during the period. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cree during the fourth quarter worth $20,106,000.

CREE stock opened at $112.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.45. Cree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.33. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

CREE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Cree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.57.

In related news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

