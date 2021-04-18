Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 125.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, KWB Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000.

PZZA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.89.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $63.06 and a one year high of $110.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.40.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $469.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.53 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 2.14%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

