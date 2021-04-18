Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 500 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 1,515.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Logitech International from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Logitech International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,015 shares of company stock valued at $9,166,970 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

LOGI opened at $113.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.64 and its 200 day moving average is $96.51. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $120.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

