Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $5,565,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $293,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.05.

BBY opened at $119.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a 200 day moving average of $112.39. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.59 and a 52-week high of $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.19 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

In other Best Buy news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $92,128.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,655 shares of company stock valued at $4,784,245 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

