Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORT. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $143,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 186,989 shares of company stock valued at $5,169,903. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of CORT opened at $22.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

