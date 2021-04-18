Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 596 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 73.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.38, for a total transaction of $1,010,423.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,492,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $193.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $186.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.43. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $198.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCK. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $222.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.31.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

