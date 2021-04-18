Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,345 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Wendy’s were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,488,622 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,271,000 after buying an additional 1,696,520 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,083,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,645,901 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,078,000 after buying an additional 1,194,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,915,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $129,674,000 after buying an additional 1,097,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its position in The Wendy’s by 2,832.3% in the 4th quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 879,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,283,000 after buying an additional 849,693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $22.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.77. The Wendy’s Company has a twelve month low of $16.23 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $474.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The Wendy’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

WEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Wendy’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush reduced their target price on The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

