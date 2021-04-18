Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Macatawa Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MCBC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Macatawa Bank by 263.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 98,751 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Macatawa Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $402,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Macatawa Bank by 135.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 14,430 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCBC stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. Macatawa Bank Co. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

