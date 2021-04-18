Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VACQ. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,775,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,110,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $10,100,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $8,412,000. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,857,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VACQ opened at $10.90 on Friday. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.64.

About Vector Acquisition

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

