Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,245 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,448,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,232,665. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.59.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,363,130 shares of company stock valued at $250,457,795 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

