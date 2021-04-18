Value Line, Inc. (VALU) to Issue Dividend of $0.22 on May 11th

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a dividend on Friday, April 16th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Value Line has increased its dividend payment by 16.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ:VALU opened at $30.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Value Line has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $292.68 million, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of -0.10.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 43.60%.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

