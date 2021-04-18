VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Holdings Cut by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cardan Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 56,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,470,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 250,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after purchasing an additional 109,830 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

NYSEARCA RSX opened at $26.31 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a 12 month low of $16.87 and a 12 month high of $27.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96.

About VanEck Vectors Russia ETF

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

