Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Acquired by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,643 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for 1.6% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of VEU opened at $62.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

