Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) is Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Wiser Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,884 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wiser Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,402,000 after acquiring an additional 37,562 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

VWO stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,633. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.12. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

