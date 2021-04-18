Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,731 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period.

VWO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,678,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,456,633. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $56.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

