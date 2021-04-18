Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 101,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of VWO opened at $52.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.31 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.