Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Benchmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 17.6% of Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $23,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Allegiant Private Advisors LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares during the period. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.2% during the first quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $276.47. 902,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,728. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.07 and a 12 month high of $276.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $257.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.33.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

