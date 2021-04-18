Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by PBMares Wealth Management LLC

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Advisory Resource Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $386.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.33. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $220.85 and a 52-week high of $387.32.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

