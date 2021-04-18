Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Stock Holdings Decreased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.1% of Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VBK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $285.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,881. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.60 and a 200-day moving average of $262.86. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $157.24 and a 52-week high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

