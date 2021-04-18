Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 134.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.67. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $216.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

