Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) will announce sales of $31.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.06 million. Vapotherm reported sales of $19.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 65.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year sales of $85.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $85.20 million to $86.44 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $93.62 million, with estimates ranging from $89.93 million to $97.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $40.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 51.59% and a negative net margin of 47.80%.

VAPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Vapotherm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vapotherm from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Vapotherm in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

VAPO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.39. 274,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $577.82 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of -1.50. Vapotherm has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $54.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $55,820.00. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $171,300 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vapotherm by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,592,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,773,000 after buying an additional 76,555 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Vapotherm by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 135,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vapotherm by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Vapotherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

