Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VRNS. Truist raised their price target on Varonis Systems from $68.33 to $73.33 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $66.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $63.33 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $58.33 to $63.67 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $78.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.03.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $55.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51 and a beta of 1.12. Varonis Systems has a 52-week low of $19.49 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 97.77% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 58,750 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.40, for a total value of $11,009,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,635,863.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.23, for a total value of $262,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,583,466.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,299 shares of company stock worth $40,957,751. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Varonis Systems by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Varonis Systems by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.