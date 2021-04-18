VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Shares Gap Down to $2.89

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.89, but opened at $2.76. VBI Vaccines shares last traded at $2.77, with a volume of 30,440 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. VBI Vaccines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.90.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $688.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.06, a quick ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.08.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 2,837.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Research analysts predict that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VBIV. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.