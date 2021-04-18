Venus (XVS) Price Tops $77.64 on Major Exchanges

Venus (CURRENCY:XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. In the last week, Venus has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. Venus has a total market capitalization of $735.70 million and approximately $141.24 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can now be bought for about $77.64 or 0.00136262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56,920.81 or 0.99903716 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.77 or 0.00038214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00012026 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 152.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001024 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003889 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002334 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,476,312 coins. The official message board for Venus is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

Venus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars.

