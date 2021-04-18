Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Veoneer from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veoneer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Veoneer from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.09.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE stock opened at $25.78 on Thursday. Veoneer has a 1-year low of $7.31 and a 1-year high of $30.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.66.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 40.13%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 206.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Veoneer in the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units, crash sensors, seat belt pre-tensioner electronic controllers, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

Featured Story: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.