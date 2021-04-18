Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Acquires New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,316,000. Palantir Technologies comprises approximately 1.5% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Disruptive Technology Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $965,814,000. P STS SPV GP IA LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $432,809,000. Blue Ridge Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,139,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,452,000. Finally, P STS SPV GP I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,502,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,259,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 1,285,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $40,597,035.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,711,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,610,044.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,228,706 shares of company stock valued at $111,494,796 in the last ninety days.

NYSE:PLTR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.47. The company had a trading volume of 46,627,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,169,805. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.